AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.58 on July 15th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5826 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $25.35 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.