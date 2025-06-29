AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.58 on July 15th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5826 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.
AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $25.35 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.