Convergence Financial LLC Sells 120 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Convergence Financial LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $291.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

