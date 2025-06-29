Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 475.30 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 473.90 ($6.50). Approximately 2,445,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,950,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466 ($6.39).
Barratt Redrow Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 462.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 440.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mike Scott bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £20,710 ($28,420.47).
Barratt Redrow Company Profile
Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.
Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.
We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:
? Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.
