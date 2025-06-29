SKK (NASDAQ:SKK) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of SKK Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 30,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,583,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works.

