Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by L.K. Benson & Company P.C.

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $237.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.98.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

