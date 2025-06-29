Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariston Services Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

