Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,035,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $552.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $563.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

