Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $533.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $532.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.82 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

