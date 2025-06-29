RBA Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.15 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000. American Electric Power makes up about 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1%

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,116.12. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

