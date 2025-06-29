Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.0% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,179,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,640,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,725,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,202,000 after purchasing an additional 282,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $6,022,224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,713,000 after buying an additional 817,836 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $552.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,203. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,383 shares of company stock worth $19,035,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

