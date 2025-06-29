Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after buying an additional 119,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after buying an additional 542,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after buying an additional 52,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after buying an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $237.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.99 and its 200-day moving average is $231.98.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

