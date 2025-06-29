Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.65 and traded as high as $14.07. Matrix Service shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 574,149 shares trading hands.
Matrix Service Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $383.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.06 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service Company will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
