Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.65 and traded as high as $14.07. Matrix Service shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 574,149 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $383.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.06 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service Company will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 2,026.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

