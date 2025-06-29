iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,488,275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,428,403,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $619.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

