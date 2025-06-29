Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $436.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $437.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.21 and its 200 day moving average is $401.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.