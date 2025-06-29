Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 231 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,029.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 229,739 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 209,404 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

