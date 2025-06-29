CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 426.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,821 shares of company stock worth $115,966,659 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $499.33 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $506.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -723.67 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

