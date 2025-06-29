Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 639 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

