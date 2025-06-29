AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Cut by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE T opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.