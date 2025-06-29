Salus Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Salus Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

