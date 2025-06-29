Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,851 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,297,000 after acquiring an additional 57,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,528,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 308,078 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $237.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $239.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.33 and its 200-day moving average is $214.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

