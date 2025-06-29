Legacy Wealth Management Inc Buys 66,784 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,784 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $50,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,526 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.33 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

