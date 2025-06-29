Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as low as $6.26. Pcm Fund shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 75,794 shares traded.

Pcm Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Pcm Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pcm Fund

Pcm Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pcm Fund during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pcm Fund during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pcm Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 84,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pcm Fund during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pcm Fund in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

