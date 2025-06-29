Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as low as $6.26. Pcm Fund shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 75,794 shares traded.
Pcm Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.
Pcm Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pcm Fund
Pcm Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pcm Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Pcm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pcm Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.