Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.56 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 444 ($6.09). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 438 ($6.01), with a volume of 103,963 shares traded.

Ricardo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £269.81 million, a P/E ratio of 385.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 302.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

