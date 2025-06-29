Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.92 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 46.72 ($0.64). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.64), with a volume of 264,418 shares changing hands.

Staffline Group Stock Up 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a market capitalization of £60.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Staffline Group (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. Research analysts predict that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain sold 119,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £47,808.40 ($65,607.79). Insiders sold 431,539 shares of company stock worth $17,371,205 in the last three months. 52.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

