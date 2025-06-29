Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.73 and traded as low as $9.70. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 208 shares traded.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,682.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 199,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.90. This represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Free Report ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

