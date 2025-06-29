Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.51 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 101.20 ($1.39). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.39), with a volume of 13,762,341 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.44) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties Trading Up 1.2%
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Primary Health Properties
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.