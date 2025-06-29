GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.22 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($1.02). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 73.30 ($1.01), with a volume of 2,908,651 shares changing hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £657.89 million, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.23.

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 3.30 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GCP Infrastructure Investments had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 1.63%. Analysts forecast that GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited will post 8.2955771 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider Dawn Crichard acquired 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £9,946.39 ($13,649.50). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

