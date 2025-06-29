American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.44. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 778 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.7%

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $15.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.