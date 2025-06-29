Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.06 and traded as high as $13.65. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 15,662 shares trading hands.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.66% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

