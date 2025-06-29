Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.22. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

