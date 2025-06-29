Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

