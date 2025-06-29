A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 641.12 ($8.80) and traded as high as GBX 698 ($9.58). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 686 ($9.41), with a volume of 95,204 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £766.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 689.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 641.22.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Euan Sutherland acquired 11,990 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £80,932.50 ($111,064.22). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 691 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of £870.66 ($1,194.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,205 shares of company stock worth $8,240,486. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

