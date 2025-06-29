Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Westend Capital Management LLC

Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4%

CVX stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

