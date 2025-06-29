Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.