Root Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Root Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,956,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,717,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

