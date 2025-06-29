Contrasting Nocera (NCRA) and Its Competitors

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nocera and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nocera $17.01 million -$2.35 million -6.38 Nocera Competitors $8.21 billion $408.09 million 23.69

Nocera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nocera. Nocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Nocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Nocera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocera -12.70% -47.60% -35.67% Nocera Competitors -3.77% -16.96% 1.87%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Nocera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nocera has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nocera’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nocera rivals beat Nocera on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Nocera Company Profile

Nocera, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

