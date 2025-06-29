Financial Review: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) & Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kite Realty Group Trust and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 5 2 1 2.50 Urban Edge Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus target price of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 21.69%. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.37%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Urban Edge Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $841.84 million 5.93 $4.07 million $0.07 324.31 Urban Edge Properties $444.97 million 5.34 $72.56 million $0.64 29.54

Urban Edge Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Urban Edge Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 1.59% 0.41% 0.20% Urban Edge Properties 17.23% 5.88% 2.39%

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 1,542.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urban Edge Properties pays out 118.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Urban Edge Properties on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.