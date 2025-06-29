Financial Analysis: Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) versus Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A Nevro -16.54% -23.52% -10.83%

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

95.5% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Nevro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $51.69 million 0.00 -$34.11 million N/A N/A Nevro $408.52 million 0.55 -$92.21 million ($3.05) -1.92

Minerva Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Minerva Surgical and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nevro 2 9 1 0 1.92

Nevro has a consensus target price of $5.36, suggesting a potential downside of 8.29%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Nevro.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Nevro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems. It also offers Senza HFX iQ platform, that includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system; and provides sacroiliac joint fusion devices under NevroV1, NevroFix, and NevroPro brands. In addition, the company offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

