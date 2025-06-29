BSW Wealth Partners Has $234,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MU stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock worth $8,509,167. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

