Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 273,054 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 273,054 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.85.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $94.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

