Best Water Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 28th

PepsiCo, Progressive, Home Depot, CocaCola, Trane Technologies, Mueller Industries, and Talen Energy are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business revolves around water-related activities—such as water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, desalination, or infrastructure development. By investing in these firms, shareholders gain exposure to the essential and growing global demand for clean water and water-management technologies. As a thematic investment, water stocks aim to capitalize on water scarcity challenges and the ongoing need to upgrade or expand water systems worldwide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $131.04. 26,530,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.02.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

NYSE PGR traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.85. 12,464,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.76. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $207.48 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,502,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,611. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.55 and a 200-day moving average of $377.83. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $366.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,464,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,103,688. The company has a market capitalization of $303.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. CocaCola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Shares of TT stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $432.04. 3,821,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $437.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.92.

Mueller Industries (MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Shares of MLI stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $80.30. 17,180,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,735. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $96.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Talen Energy (TLN)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Shares of TLN traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.88. 4,503,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,351. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.16. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

