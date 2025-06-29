Space Stocks To Consider – June 28th

Alphabet, GE Aerospace, Howmet Aerospace, Boeing, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves space-related activities—such as satellite manufacturing and operation, launch services, space exploration, in-orbit infrastructure, and related aerospace technologies. Investors in space stocks seek to capitalize on the growing commercial space sector, though returns can be influenced by high research and development costs, technical risks, and evolving regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,974,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,238,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $174.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,986,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.77. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $260.55.

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.07. 23,826,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,323. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $185.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $11.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,787,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.88. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $218.80.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,107,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $505.22 and a 200 day moving average of $492.27. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.82 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

