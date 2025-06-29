Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases 39 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $368.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.55 and a 200 day moving average of $377.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

