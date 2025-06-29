The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Boeing by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.77.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.56 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

