Guerra Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Guerra Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $148.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.43, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $2,197,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,140.98. This represents a 57.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

