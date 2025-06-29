BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,417 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 1.0% of BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
