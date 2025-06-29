Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,294,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $458.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.52. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

