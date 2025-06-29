Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,801 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after buying an additional 1,373,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,668,000 after buying an additional 907,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

