Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,685 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 28,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,667,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $421.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.90 and a 200-day moving average of $390.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $422.60. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

