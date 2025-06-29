Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 174 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in American Tower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 42,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $193,246,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 769,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $218.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.69 and a 200 day moving average of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

